Badhir News: G-20 chairmanship handed over to India

|Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 05:32 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.

Shraddha Murder Case: Court gives permission to conduct narco test of Aftab
17:12
Shraddha Murder Case: Court gives permission to conduct narco test of Aftab
G-20 Summit 2022: The whole world is looking towards India – PM Modi
4:53
G-20 Summit 2022: The whole world is looking towards India – PM Modi
India Takes Over G20 Presidency: India gets presidency of G-20, PM Modi's statement included in the draft
7:11
India Takes Over G20 Presidency: India gets presidency of G-20, PM Modi's statement included in the draft
Russian Missile Hit Poland: What is the truth of Poland attack?
4:36
Russian Missile Hit Poland: What is the truth of Poland attack?
G20 Summit in Bali: Congress politics on the chairmanship of G-20
3:20
G20 Summit in Bali: Congress politics on the chairmanship of G-20

