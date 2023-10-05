trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671058
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Balochistan witnesses another bomb explosion

|Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 07:00 AM IST
Pakistan Blast: There has been a massive bomb blast in Balochistan, Pakistan. This blast took place in Chagi market. During this period, about 2 people have died and 3 people have been injured.
Follow Us

All Videos

Earthquake tremors of 3.2 Magnitude felt in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
play icon0:45
Earthquake tremors of 3.2 Magnitude felt in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
AAP MP Sanjay Singh to appear before court in Liquor Scam Case
play icon0:32
AAP MP Sanjay Singh to appear before court in Liquor Scam Case
IMD issues heavy rain alert in Sikkim
play icon1:36
IMD issues heavy rain alert in Sikkim
Asian Games 2023: Despite Technical Glitch, Neeraj Chopra Bags Gold While Kishore Secures Silver
play icon2:15
Asian Games 2023: Despite Technical Glitch, Neeraj Chopra Bags Gold While Kishore Secures Silver
Sanjay Raut gets angry over Sanjay Singh arrest
play icon7:43
Sanjay Raut gets angry over Sanjay Singh arrest

Trending Videos

Earthquake tremors of 3.2 Magnitude felt in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
play icon0:45
Earthquake tremors of 3.2 Magnitude felt in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
AAP MP Sanjay Singh to appear before court in Liquor Scam Case
play icon0:32
AAP MP Sanjay Singh to appear before court in Liquor Scam Case
IMD issues heavy rain alert in Sikkim
play icon1:36
IMD issues heavy rain alert in Sikkim
Asian Games 2023: Despite Technical Glitch, Neeraj Chopra Bags Gold While Kishore Secures Silver
play icon2:15
Asian Games 2023: Despite Technical Glitch, Neeraj Chopra Bags Gold While Kishore Secures Silver
Sanjay Raut gets angry over Sanjay Singh arrest
play icon7:43
Sanjay Raut gets angry over Sanjay Singh arrest
Pakistan blast,Balochistan blast,Balochistan Bomb Blast,balochistan bomb blast today,Bomb blast,bomb blast in balochistan,bomb blast in balochistan 2023,bomb blast in balochistan today,Explosion,explosion in balochistan,explosion in balochistan today,explosion in balochistan 2023,chaghi bazar,chaghi balochistan,chaghi balochistan blast,bomb blast in chaghi,bomb blast in chaghi bazar,bomb blast in chaghi bazar 2023,Zee News,Breaking News,Hindi News,