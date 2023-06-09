NewsVideos
Ban On Hitler’s Nazi Symbol In Australia, How Is Nazi Symbol Different From Hindu's Swastika?

A significant announcement from Australia has reached a global audience. Australia has declared that Nazi symbols. This is a part of their effort to crack down Nazi organizations. People found guilty of publicly displaying SS symbols will face up to a year in prison.

