Bangladesh issue to be raised in Parliament

|Updated: Aug 06, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Bangladesh issue will be raised in Parliament. Congress will give an adjournment motion against Bangladesh issue in the Parliament House. MP Manoj Tiwari has also given this proposal.

