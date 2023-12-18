trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700276
Biden Left Shell-Shocked As Car Rams Into His Motorcade Right In Front Of Him

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 04:12 PM IST
A car crashed into a stationary SUV that was part of President Joe Biden's motorcade. The incident occurred when the president left his campaign headquarters in Delaware. First lady Jill Biden and the president were said to be safe and unharmed.

