Bilateral ties destined to move ahead: India's envoy to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu

India's envoy to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu has said that India-US ties are "destined to move ahead" and both countries continue to develop the relationship in areas like defense, health care, etc. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal in Washington, Envoy Sandhu said, "The relationship has steadily evolved in Biden's time-- in first 100 days & first 3 months, we have had a flurry of engagements".