NewsVideos

Breaking News: PTI should take responsibility for security - Sanaullah

|Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 08:00 PM IST
Pakistan's Home Minister Rana Sanaullah said Imran Khan did not listen to the security agencies. He further said that PTI should understand the responsibility regarding security.

All Videos

Punjab: Conspiracy behind the murder of Shiv Sena leader?
9:29
Punjab: Conspiracy behind the murder of Shiv Sena leader?
Why is Poland sealing its border with Russian exclave Kaliningrad? | WION Originals
Why is Poland sealing its border with Russian exclave Kaliningrad? | WION Originals
Who will win this time in Delhi MCD election? | Watch
15:54
Who will win this time in Delhi MCD election? | Watch
Delhi MCD polls to be held on December 4, results on December 7
5:56
Delhi MCD polls to be held on December 4, results on December 7
DG Sandeep Goel transferred from Tihar Jail after conman's Rs 10 crore 'extortion allegations'
9:24
DG Sandeep Goel transferred from Tihar Jail after conman's Rs 10 crore 'extortion allegations'

Trending Videos

9:29
Punjab: Conspiracy behind the murder of Shiv Sena leader?
Why is Poland sealing its border with Russian exclave Kaliningrad? | WION Originals
15:54
Who will win this time in Delhi MCD election? | Watch
5:56
Delhi MCD polls to be held on December 4, results on December 7
9:24
DG Sandeep Goel transferred from Tihar Jail after conman's Rs 10 crore 'extortion allegations'
Imran Khan,Imran Khan Shot,imran khan news,imran khan injured,Imran Khan firing,imran khan latest,Firing on Imran Khan,PM Imran Khan,imran khan shot news,Imran Khan PTI,Imran Khan rally,imran khan today,imran khan long march,imran khan latest news,imran khan shoot,imran khan shot on the leg,Imran Khan Pakistan,imran khan attacked,imran khan live,attack on imran khan,pm imran khan speech,Pakistan PM Imran Khan,imran khan शूटिंग,