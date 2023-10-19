trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677219
Britain's PM Rishi Sunak to visit Israel to meet Benjamin Netanyahu

|Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 10:57 AM IST
Israel Hamas War Update: The war continues between Israel and Hamas. Meanwhile, British PM Rishi Sunak will visit Israel today. Will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Let us tell you that earlier yesterday US President Joe Biden had visited.
Joe Biden speaks to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi amid Israel-Palestine Conflict
play icon4:56
Joe Biden speaks to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi amid Israel-Palestine Conflict
India's First Rapid Rail: Travel a long distance by taking a ticket of just Rs 30.
play icon3:22
India's First Rapid Rail: Travel a long distance by taking a ticket of just Rs 30.
India's First Rapid Rail: PM Modi will inaugurate the rapid rail
play icon8:57
India's First Rapid Rail: PM Modi will inaugurate the rapid rail
Israel launched rapid rocket attacks on Gaza last night
play icon9:45
Israel launched rapid rocket attacks on Gaza last night
Many Countries come over streets to protest against Israel-Hamas Conflict
play icon10:49
Many Countries come over streets to protest against Israel-Hamas Conflict

