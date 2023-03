videoDetails

California Police arrests One in Firing Incident At Stockton Gurdwara

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 09:18 AM IST

A case of firing has come to light from California's Stockton. Two Sikh youths have been injured during this firing incident. The incident took place on Saturday evening due to a mutual dispute between two Sikh groups. In this case, the police has arrested a young man, the search for the rest of the associates is on.