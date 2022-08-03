NewsVideos

China has started war exercise close to Taiwan

As soon as Nancy Pelosi reaches Taiwan, China has started war exercise close to Taiwan. China says that it will firmly protect territorial integrity. China called the US ambassador and lodged a very strong protest against Pelosi's visit. Russia has also joined China on the Taiwan crisis.

Aug 03, 2022
