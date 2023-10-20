trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677707
China ready to stop Israel-Hamas Conflict, says Chinese Media Report

|Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 01:57 PM IST
China on Israel Palestine War: Big news is coming from China's media report. Regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, China says that they are ready to stop the war.
Watch PM Modi's address after Rapid Train Inauguration
play icon6:27
Watch PM Modi's address after Rapid Train Inauguration
Vladimir Putin-Xi Jinping together can poise big trouble?
play icon4:16
Vladimir Putin-Xi Jinping together can poise big trouble?
Watch how a Muslim girl gets excited on seeing Modi-Yogi
play icon6:24
Watch how a Muslim girl gets excited on seeing Modi-Yogi
Israel makes big claim, another commander of hamas shot dead
play icon4:23
Israel makes big claim, another commander of hamas shot dead
America to offer additional help to Israel amid conflict with Hamas
play icon11:20
America to offer additional help to Israel amid conflict with Hamas

