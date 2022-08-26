China- Taiwan Conflict: Why is Taiwan undefeated in Kinman for 73 years?

In view of China's aggressive drill, it is feared that China may attack Taiwan at any time and China will first target the area of ​​Taiwan which is closest to its border. Today, Zee News reached Taiwan's Kinmen Islands, just 2 km away from China, where many conspiracies of China were caught in the camera of Zee News, which are raising a questioning on its intention.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 08:46 PM IST

In view of China's aggressive drill, it is feared that China may attack Taiwan at any time and China will first target the area of ​​Taiwan which is closest to its border. Today, Zee News reached Taiwan's Kinmen Islands, just 2 km away from China, where many conspiracies of China were caught in the camera of Zee News, which are raising a questioning on its intention.