NewsVideos

China-Taiwan Tensions Live Updates

The Chinese army is conducting maneuvers in 7 zones. China has stopped all passenger planes passing through this area. No ship, aircraft is allowed to enter the area. Even before Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan, China's Navy and Air Force started maneuvers at 7 places in the South China Sea. The place where the Chinese Navy is conducting live fire drills in the northeast and southwest of Taiwan, From there the second of Taiwan is said to be less than 15 miles. Frustrated by Pelosi's visit, China has also deployed its fighter jets and warships in many places in Taiwan. 27 Chinese fighter planes have entered Taiwan's airspace. The Chinese army is conducting a major exercise around Taiwan from today to the 7th.

|Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 01:00 PM IST
The Chinese army is conducting maneuvers in 7 zones. China has stopped all passenger planes passing through this area. No ship, aircraft is allowed to enter the area. Even before Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan, China's Navy and Air Force started maneuvers at 7 places in the South China Sea. The place where the Chinese Navy is conducting live fire drills in the northeast and southwest of Taiwan, From there the second of Taiwan is said to be less than 15 miles. Frustrated by Pelosi's visit, China has also deployed its fighter jets and warships in many places in Taiwan. 27 Chinese fighter planes have entered Taiwan's airspace. The Chinese army is conducting a major exercise around Taiwan from today to the 7th.

All Videos

The Taliban government has denied the US attack on al-Zawahiri
6:41
The Taliban government has denied the US attack on al-Zawahiri
OnePlus10T: Phone that is generations ahead with it's revolutionary features
OnePlus10T: Phone that is generations ahead with it's revolutionary features
Taking major action in the National Herald case, the office of Young Indian has been sealed
5:2
Taking major action in the National Herald case, the office of Young Indian has been sealed
The administration has demolished the non-government madrassa in Assam
3:28
The administration has demolished the non-government madrassa in Assam
China has started a war exercise near Taiwan
3:28
China has started a war exercise near Taiwan

Trending Videos

6:41
The Taliban government has denied the US attack on al-Zawahiri
OnePlus10T: Phone that is generations ahead with it's revolutionary features
5:2
Taking major action in the National Herald case, the office of Young Indian has been sealed
3:28
The administration has demolished the non-government madrassa in Assam
3:28
China has started a war exercise near Taiwan
Zee News live,Zee News Live TV,ZEE LIVE,Breaking News,breaking live news,Pelosi,pelosi visit taiwan,pelosi taiwan,pelosi live,Nancy Pelosi,nancy pelosi taiwan,nancy pelosi visit taiwan,nancy pelosi today,nancy pelosi in taiwan,China,china taiwan news,Taiwan,taiwan news live,taiwan world war 3,taiwan china news today,china vs america,china vs america war,china vs america military power 2022,china attack taiwan live,china supports russia,World war 3,