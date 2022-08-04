China-Taiwan Tensions Live Updates

The Chinese army is conducting maneuvers in 7 zones. China has stopped all passenger planes passing through this area. No ship, aircraft is allowed to enter the area. Even before Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan, China's Navy and Air Force started maneuvers at 7 places in the South China Sea. The place where the Chinese Navy is conducting live fire drills in the northeast and southwest of Taiwan, From there the second of Taiwan is said to be less than 15 miles. Frustrated by Pelosi's visit, China has also deployed its fighter jets and warships in many places in Taiwan. 27 Chinese fighter planes have entered Taiwan's airspace. The Chinese army is conducting a major exercise around Taiwan from today to the 7th.

| Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 01:00 PM IST

