China withdraws troops from Gogra-Hotsprings

India and China have retreated their troops from Patrolling Point-15 in Eastern Ladakh. Meanwhile, Army Chief General Manoj Pandey has given a big statement.

| Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

India and China have retreated their troops from Patrolling Point-15 in Eastern Ladakh. Meanwhile, Army Chief General Manoj Pandey has given a big statement.