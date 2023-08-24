trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652978
Chinese official insulted during BRICS Summit

|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 01:22 PM IST
BRICS Summit 2023: During the ongoing BRICS Summit in South Africa, a shocking incident has been witnessed with the Chinese President. As soon as Xi Jinping entered the red carpet, the security guard stopped the Chinese official from going ahead.
Watch As Pragyan Rover Takes First Walk On The Moon
play icon3:49
Watch As Pragyan Rover Takes First Walk On The Moon
Chandrayaan-3: The world was surprised to see what happened as soon as the side panel of Vikram Lander opened! , ISRO Moon Mission
play icon7:58
Chandrayaan-3: The world was surprised to see what happened as soon as the side panel of Vikram Lander opened! , ISRO Moon Mission
Rover of Chandrayaan-3 left the Ashoka Pillar on the moon, surprised the whole world with ISRO! Rover Pragyan
play icon8:50
Rover of Chandrayaan-3 left the Ashoka Pillar on the moon, surprised the whole world with ISRO! Rover Pragyan
Rover Pragyan walked on the moon after Chandrayaan-3 Landing! Lander Vikram | BREAKING NEWS
play icon0:45
Rover Pragyan walked on the moon after Chandrayaan-3 Landing! Lander Vikram | BREAKING NEWS
S Somanath Exclusive Interview on Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Listen to ISRO's new plan after Chandrayaan-3!
play icon5:16
S Somanath Exclusive Interview on Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Listen to ISRO's new plan after Chandrayaan-3!

