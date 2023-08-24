trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653023
Chinese official insulted during BRICS Summit

Aug 24, 2023
BRICS Summit 2023: During the ongoing BRICS Summit in South Africa, a shocking incident has been witnessed with the Chinese President. As soon as Xi Jinping entered the red carpet, the security guard stopped the Chinese official from going ahead.
