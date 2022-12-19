NewsVideos
videoDetails

CIA chief praises PM Narendra Modi

|Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 05:34 PM IST
US intelligence agency CIA chief praised PM Modi. CIA Director said, 'Nuclear war was averted because of PM Modi. Along with this, he said, 'Modi's views had an impact over Russia.'

All Videos

Rahul Gandhi's big statement regarding Bharat Jodo Yatra
3:17
Rahul Gandhi's big statement regarding Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress President Kharge's controversial statement on Modi Government
1:13
Congress President Kharge's controversial statement on Modi Government
Ruckus in Parliament on the issue of China
3:40
Ruckus in Parliament on the issue of China
Tawang Clash: Asaduddin Owaisi's attack on the Modi government
3:17
Tawang Clash: Asaduddin Owaisi's attack on the Modi government
Bihar Liquor Tragedy: Big action by police on liquor case
4:46
Bihar Liquor Tragedy: Big action by police on liquor case

Trending Videos

3:17
Rahul Gandhi's big statement regarding Bharat Jodo Yatra
1:13
Congress President Kharge's controversial statement on Modi Government
3:40
Ruckus in Parliament on the issue of China
3:17
Tawang Clash: Asaduddin Owaisi's attack on the Modi government
4:46
Bihar Liquor Tragedy: Big action by police on liquor case
CIA,CIA chief,cia chief on india,cia chief thrills,cia chief modi,cia chief on india nuclear test,cia chief on pm modi,cia chief praises modi,american intelligence agency name,American intelligence agency,america artificial intelligence,us intelligence agency cia,cia praises pm modi,cia on pm modi,Bill Burns,bill burns cia,bill burns cia director,bill burns on modi,bill burns cia twitter,william burns cia interview,bill burns praises pm modi,Zee News,