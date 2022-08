Cloudburst kills 20 in Afghanistan

The situation in Pakistan and Afghanistan is dangerous due to rain. Cloudburst in Afghanistan kills 20 people. Thousands of people homeless due to floods in Quetta, Pakistan.

| Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 10:04 AM IST

The situation in Pakistan and Afghanistan is dangerous due to rain. Cloudburst in Afghanistan kills 20 people. Thousands of people homeless due to floods in Quetta, Pakistan.