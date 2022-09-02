NewsVideos

Deshhit: Are Chinese drones on Taiwan's target?

Taiwan's military claims that it has shot down a Chinese drone. There has been a war of words between China and Taiwan for the past one month. Both the countries are answering each other through drill. On August 2, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei, the capital of Taiwan. Ever since then, the tension between China and Taiwan is increasing and today on September 2, exactly after a month, the talk of threats and drills reached to drone attack.

|Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 10:44 PM IST
Taiwan's military claims that it has shot down a Chinese drone. There has been a war of words between China and Taiwan for the past one month. Both the countries are answering each other through drill. On August 2, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei, the capital of Taiwan. Ever since then, the tension between China and Taiwan is increasing and today on September 2, exactly after a month, the talk of threats and drills reached to drone attack.

All Videos

DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints
6:47
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints
DNA: More than half of doctors in India are fake!
15:22
DNA: More than half of doctors in India are fake!
DNA: Will 3 weekly off make you smart or lazy?
11:53
DNA: Will 3 weekly off make you smart or lazy?
DNA: INS Vikrant's indigenous revolution at sea
25:52
DNA: INS Vikrant's indigenous revolution at sea
‘Jail ka khana’ gets 5-star FSSAI rating in Farrukhabad
‘Jail ka khana’ gets 5-star FSSAI rating in Farrukhabad

Trending Videos

6:47
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints
15:22
DNA: More than half of doctors in India are fake!
11:53
DNA: Will 3 weekly off make you smart or lazy?
25:52
DNA: INS Vikrant's indigenous revolution at sea
‘Jail ka khana’ gets 5-star FSSAI rating in Farrukhabad
Deshhit,Taiwan,taiwan fire shots at chinese drones,China Taiwan,Chinese Drone,Taiwan China,china taiwan news,Chinese drones,china taiwan tension,china vs taiwan,taiwan fires warning shots at chinese drone,taiwan china tensions,taiwan vs china,china taiwan war,china taiwan relations,taiwan china news,taiwan shoots at chinese drone,taiwan shoots down chinese drone,China Taiwan tensions,taiwan shoot down chinese drone,