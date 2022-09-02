Deshhit: Are Chinese drones on Taiwan's target?

Taiwan's military claims that it has shot down a Chinese drone. There has been a war of words between China and Taiwan for the past one month. Both the countries are answering each other through drill. On August 2, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei, the capital of Taiwan. Ever since then, the tension between China and Taiwan is increasing and today on September 2, exactly after a month, the talk of threats and drills reached to drone attack.

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 10:44 PM IST

Taiwan's military claims that it has shot down a Chinese drone. There has been a war of words between China and Taiwan for the past one month. Both the countries are answering each other through drill. On August 2, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei, the capital of Taiwan. Ever since then, the tension between China and Taiwan is increasing and today on September 2, exactly after a month, the talk of threats and drills reached to drone attack.