Deshhit: By doing G20, Modi showed Pakistan its status

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 23, 2023, 08:50 PM IST
The three-day meeting of the G20 Tourism Working Group is going on in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan is shocked to see the G20 and Bilawal Bhutto is shocked to see the picture of Kashmir.

