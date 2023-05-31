NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: Dhoni's magic is different..

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 31, 2023, 12:27 AM IST
Hear Dhoni's praise from Pakistani fans. See in Deshhit, from Salman Butt to Rameez Raja, who said what in praise of MS Dhoni?

All Videos

Deshhit: Dhoni's magic in Pakistan!
6:29
Deshhit: Dhoni's magic in Pakistan!
Deshhit: Pakistanis became a 'devotee' of Dhoni!
28:55
Deshhit: Pakistanis became a 'devotee' of Dhoni!
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Islamic Jihadis killed Hindus'
8:54
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Islamic Jihadis killed Hindus'
DNA: Your 2000 notes will be changed without fuss
9:55
DNA: Your 2000 notes will be changed without fuss
DNA: Operation Pink Exposes Famous Jewellers
8:45
DNA: Operation Pink Exposes Famous Jewellers

Trending Videos

6:29
Deshhit: Dhoni's magic in Pakistan!
28:55
Deshhit: Pakistanis became a 'devotee' of Dhoni!
8:54
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Islamic Jihadis killed Hindus'
9:55
DNA: Your 2000 notes will be changed without fuss
8:45
DNA: Operation Pink Exposes Famous Jewellers
MS Dhoni,pak media on csk win,pakistani reaction,India vs Pakistan,Dhoni,pakistan reaction on ms dhoni,pak media on dhoni,CSK vs GT,CSK,pakistani media reaction on ms dhoni,pakistan reaction on ipl,pakistan on dhoni,pak media on dhoni captaincy,pakistani media reaction on ms dhoni team csk,pak media on csk,ms dhoni csk,pakistan public reaction,india vs pakistan 2006 dhoni finish,pakistan reaction on india,pakistan reaction,CSK vs GT Final,Deshhit,