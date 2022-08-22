NewsVideos

Deshhit: Drone that killed Zawahiri to be part of Indian forces soon

Indian forces will soon have the weapon with which the US killed al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri. The Predator drone with which the US opened fire on terrorists in Afghanistan and Syria, India has progressed in the path of buying it. Negotiations going on with America going for 30 Predator drones for 5 years are almost over and it is expected that the weapons will come to India soon.

|Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 10:32 PM IST
