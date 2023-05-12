NewsVideos
Deshhit : Has Imran got a big victory from the court?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 12, 2023, 08:16 PM IST
Imran Khan has got a big relief from the Islamabad High Court. Imran has been granted bail in the rest of the cases as well. Now Imran will not be arrested in any case.

