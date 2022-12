videoDetails

Deshhit: India can deploy Israel's 'Rampage' missile along the border

| Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 09:00 PM IST

China has border disputes with about 14 countries. After the skirmish in Tawang, sources in the Ministry of Defense have come to know that India can deploy its Brahmastra on LAC. India can deploy Israel's 'Rampage' missile on the border. Army has prepared a foolproof plan at the height of 10 thousand feet. Watch this exclusive report of Zee News from Tawang.