Deshhit: Italy’s PM Meloni Expels Extremist Pakistani Imam from the Country

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 11, 2024, 02:42 AM IST

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has expelled an extremist Pakistani imam from the country. The imam had been troubling the Italian government with his inflammatory statements. His residency permit was also revoked permanently.