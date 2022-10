Deshhit: Pakistan is in shock after defeat by Zimbabwe

| Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 09:30 PM IST

Zimbabwe beat Pakistan badly by 1 run. After winning the toss, Zimbabwe decided to bat first in this match. After which Zimbabwe set a target of 131 runs in front of Pakistan. In reply, Pakistan could only score 129 runs for the loss of eight wickets and lost badly by 1 run.