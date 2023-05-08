NewsVideos
Deshhit: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif got trapped!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 08, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
Pakistan is dying of hunger, people are so upset because of the inflation that they are not going on Haj. The Shahbaz government is badly trapped.
