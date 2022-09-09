NewsVideos

Deshhit: Pakistan to fly F-16 with US aid

US President Joe Biden has decided to provide equipment related to F-16 fighter aircraft to Pakistan. At present, Pakistan has about eighty five F-16 fighter aircraft. Today in Deshhit, watch why America suddenly showed this kindness to Pakistan and how big a challenge it is for India.

|Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 11:10 PM IST
