Deshhit: Pakistani gave sleepless nights to Shehbaz Sharif!

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 09:56 PM IST
Jaishankar's stand is clear that cross border terrorism will not be tolerated, if relations are to be improved then Pakistan knows what to do. Journalist Wustullah Khan exposed the secrets of Pakistan.

