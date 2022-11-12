NewsVideos

Deshhit Super 30: Russian attack on Ukrainian soldiers

Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 07:30 PM IST
In this section, you will find the top news stories of the day. Segment Zee Super 30 is a part of Zee News important news bulletins in which we cover all the important news.

All Videos

Controversial speech of Madhusudan Mistry on PM Modi
4:51
Controversial speech of Madhusudan Mistry on PM Modi
Himachal Voting 2022: Voting continues on 68 seats of Himachal Pradesh
7:52
Himachal Voting 2022: Voting continues on 68 seats of Himachal Pradesh
On Himachal elections, JP Nadda says, 'Congress has already accepted defeat'
3:34
On Himachal elections, JP Nadda says, 'Congress has already accepted defeat'
Who is the mastermind of firing in Aligarh Muslim University?
3:33
Who is the mastermind of firing in Aligarh Muslim University?
Fake notes of 8 crores seized in Navi Mumbai, 2 people arrested
3:17
Fake notes of 8 crores seized in Navi Mumbai, 2 people arrested

