NewsVideos

DNA: Heritage site Mohenjo Daro under threat due to Pakistan floods

Due to the negligence of Pakistan, the heritage site named Mohenjo Daro is sinking once again. The discussion about this city, which was settled about 5000 years ago on the banks of the Indus river, is also important because after being discovered, this heritage is once again in danger. And this time this danger has arisen due to the severe floods in Pakistan.

|Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 11:48 PM IST
Due to the negligence of Pakistan, the heritage site named Mohenjo Daro is sinking once again. The discussion about this city, which was settled about 5000 years ago on the banks of the Indus river, is also important because after being discovered, this heritage is once again in danger. And this time this danger has arisen due to the severe floods in Pakistan.

All Videos

DNA: Side-effects of global warming in India
6:26
DNA: Side-effects of global warming in India
DNA: Who is responsible for the poor condition of Bangalore?
24:29
DNA: Who is responsible for the poor condition of Bangalore?
DNA: Risk of heart attack increasing in India
24:20
DNA: Risk of heart attack increasing in India
Deshhit: Pakistan accepts dead body of terrorist Tabarak Hussain
45:47
Deshhit: Pakistan accepts dead body of terrorist Tabarak Hussain
Greta Thunberg claims Swedish politicians ignore the climate crisis ahead of election
Greta Thunberg claims Swedish politicians ignore the climate crisis ahead of election

Trending Videos

6:26
DNA: Side-effects of global warming in India
24:29
DNA: Who is responsible for the poor condition of Bangalore?
24:20
DNA: Risk of heart attack increasing in India
45:47
Deshhit: Pakistan accepts dead body of terrorist Tabarak Hussain
Greta Thunberg claims Swedish politicians ignore the climate crisis ahead of election
DNA Video,flood in pakistan,floods in pakistan 2022,flood in pakistan 2022,floods in pakistan,Pakistan floods,pakistan floods 2022,pakistan flood 2022,Pakistan,Pakistan flood,selab in pakistan 2022,floods in pakistan 2022 today,flood pakistan 2022,flood in pakistan 2022 today,floods pakistan,Pakistan news,Floods,pakistan flood today,flash floods pakistan,rain in pakistan,pakistan flood news,flood in pakistan today,sindhu ghati sabhyata,Mohenjo Daro,