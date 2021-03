DNA: How did Mumbai Blackout 2020 link to Galwan?

A new report says that the power outage in Mumbai in October 2020, which happened for the first time in decades, may have links to the India-China border tension. Malware tracing was done by Recorded Future, a cybersecurity company headquartered in Somerville, Massachusetts, founded in 2009, according to a report in the US newspaper New York Times.