DNA: Israel Strikes Lebanon: Rising Tensions Amid Hezbollah Conflict

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 20, 2024, 02:38 AM IST
A major conflict is brewing in Lebanon, as Israel launched an airstrike on Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon. This follows rocket strikes by Hezbollah on northern Galilee, which resulted in the deaths of two Israeli soldiers. Israeli F-15 fighter jets were spotted over Beirut, with bombs falling near the city. The attack has sparked concerns of a third war between Israel and Lebanon, following previous conflicts in 1982 and 2006. Tensions are at an all-time high, and the threat of a full-scale war looms.

