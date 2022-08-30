DNA: Junk food can reduce our lives

Research done by scientists at the University of Michigan in the US on 5850 food items has revealed that junk food is slowly eating people's lives and reducing their lives. It has been revealed in the study that if a healthy person is fond of eating junk food, then eating a burger reduces their life by 9 minutes. If a person eats 160 burgers in his lifetime, then his lifetime will be reduced by 1 day.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 11:48 PM IST

Research done by scientists at the University of Michigan in the US on 5850 food items has revealed that junk food is slowly eating people's lives and reducing their lives. It has been revealed in the study that if a healthy person is fond of eating junk food, then eating a burger reduces their life by 9 minutes. If a person eats 160 burgers in his lifetime, then his lifetime will be reduced by 1 day.