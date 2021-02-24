हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DNA: Know Japan's way to tackle loneliness

Loneliness has become increasingly prevalent among adolescents, who spend longer and longer periods of time online, says a new study. Japan has appointed its first Minister for Loneliness this month after the country`s suicide rate increased for the first time in 11 years during the COVID-19 pandemic. Daily News and Analysis (DNA) hosted by Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, brings to you an analysis of the top news of the day. In this segment of DNA, we tell you about Japan's way to tackle loneliness.

Feb 24, 2021, 23:49 PM IST

