DNA: Know Japan's way to tackle loneliness

Loneliness has become increasingly prevalent among adolescents, who spend longer and longer periods of time online, says a new study. Japan has appointed its first Minister for Loneliness this month after the country`s suicide rate increased for the first time in 11 years during the COVID-19 pandemic. Daily News and Analysis (DNA) hosted by Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, brings to you an analysis of the top news of the day. In this segment of DNA, we tell you about Japan's way to tackle loneliness.