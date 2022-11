DNA: Lab-grown blood given to people in clinical trials

Updated: Nov 09, 2022

For the first time in human history, scientists have succeeded in preparing artificial blood in the lab and has been transfused to two people. However, only a few drops of this blood were added, so that their effect in the human body could be detected. These clinical trials have been done in the UK. See complete analysis of blood made in the lab in DNA