DNA: Liz Truss resigns as British PM

| Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 11:32 PM IST

It was just 44 days since British Prime Minister Liz Truss was sworn in, that she had to resign. Liz Truss became the new Prime Minister of Britain after the resignation of Boris Johnson, who was the face of the party. Now after his resignation, questions are being raised whether Britain is stuck in any serious crisis and whether changing two prime ministers in just one and a half months will improve the condition of Britain.