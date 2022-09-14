DNA: Pakistan's 'new drama' on terrorism

Pakistan has started lying to the world about terrorist Masood Azhar. Pakistan says that Masood Azhar, one of India's most wanted and dangerous terrorists, is in Afghanistan. To mislead the world, Pakistan has written a letter to Afghanistan. In this, the government of Afghanistan has been asked to arrest Masood Azhar.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 11:06 PM IST

