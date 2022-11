DNA: Pay Elon Musk for 'blue tick'!

| Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

After the purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk, the world's richest man and CEO of Tesla Company, many changes are being seen. Elon Musk has announced that now Twitter users will have to pay $ 8 or about ₹ 660 every month for Blue Tick.