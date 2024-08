videoDetails

DNA: Political Crisis - Is Pakistan on the path of coup like Bangladesh?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 15, 2024, 12:10 AM IST

The first phase of the Bangladesh model has started in Pakistan from last night. Last night when Pakistan was celebrating its independence, at the same time a new war of independence began in Pakistan. The model of Sheikh Hasina's coup in Bangladesh is being adopted by Pakistan. Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has taken to the streets to overthrow Shahbaz.