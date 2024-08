videoDetails

DNA: Rahmani released on bail in Bangladesh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 28, 2024, 01:44 AM IST

Hindus who are being targeted by fundamentalists in Bangladesh have no hope of justice as Bangladesh is now becoming dangerous for Hindus. Jashimuddin Rahmani, the chief of Bangladesh's most fundamentalist organization Ansarullah Bangla Team, has now been released.