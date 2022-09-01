DNA: Resignations on Moral Rights are outdated now!

There is a country from where many patients die every day due to the negligence of the system in government hospitals. In Portugal, an Indian woman died due to lack of treatment and in such a situation, the health minister of Portugal, Marta Temido, resigned taking moral responsibility for it. According to the report, a 34-year-old Indian woman died of cardiac arrest on her way from one hospital to another in Lisbon.

| Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 11:50 PM IST

