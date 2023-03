videoDetails

DNA: Seeing Modi's 'cricket diplomacy', the enemy is in 'tension'!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 01:14 AM IST

Prime Minister of India Modi and Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese watched the fourth and decisive Test match between India and Australia sitting together at the Narendra Modi Stadium today. The Prime Ministers of both the countries sang the national anthem along with the team of their respective countries on the ground.