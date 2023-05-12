videoDetails

DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 11:32 PM IST

Despite being granted bail by the Supreme Court and now by the Islamabad High Court, the sword of arrest is still hanging over Imran Khan's head. And the Shahbaz government has also said in clear words that it will agree only after getting Imran Khan arrested. In the midst of this drama, violent demonstrations are still going on in Pakistan. And the situation is so bad that emergency can be imposed in Pakistan anytime. Today in DNA we will analyze the drama of Imran Khan's arrest and bail. And will also decode Pakistan Army's Operation Badlapur against Imran Khan. Because Pakistani army had once made Imran Khan sit on the prime minister's chair and now the same army is bent on destroying Imran Khan.