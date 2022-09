DNA: The Story of Japan's Shoji Morimoto

Shoji of Japan neither works in the company nor does any business. But earns more than Rs 5,500 per hour. Actually Shoji Morimoto sells time. Whenever people need, they call Shoji. Shoji spends time with them.

| Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 11:48 PM IST

Shoji of Japan neither works in the company nor does any business. But earns more than Rs 5,500 per hour. Actually Shoji Morimoto sells time. Whenever people need, they call Shoji. Shoji spends time with them.