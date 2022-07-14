DNA: Three big mistakes that led to economic crisis in Sri Lanka

Three years ago from today, the World Bank placed Sri Lanka in the list of countries where the income of most citizens laid in the upper middle income category. But today, in the very same country, people are fighting over ration. The Island nation is now seeking loans from India again and again. How did all this happen, watch in this DNA report.

| Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 12:28 AM IST

Three years ago from today, the World Bank placed Sri Lanka in the list of countries where the income of most citizens laid in the upper middle income category. But today, in the very same country, people are fighting over ration. The Island nation is now seeking loans from India again and again. How did all this happen, watch in this DNA report.