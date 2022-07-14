NewsVideos

DNA: Three big mistakes that led to economic crisis in Sri Lanka

Three years ago from today, the World Bank placed Sri Lanka in the list of countries where the income of most citizens laid in the upper middle income category. But today, in the very same country, people are fighting over ration. The Island nation is now seeking loans from India again and again. How did all this happen, watch in this DNA report.

|Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 12:28 AM IST
Three years ago from today, the World Bank placed Sri Lanka in the list of countries where the income of most citizens laid in the upper middle income category. But today, in the very same country, people are fighting over ration. The Island nation is now seeking loans from India again and again. How did all this happen, watch in this DNA report.

All Videos

DNA: Why is the Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka's economic crisis?
4:59
DNA: Why is the Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka's economic crisis?
DNA: Violence breaks out in Colombo after President Gotabaya flees the country
3:39
DNA: Violence breaks out in Colombo after President Gotabaya flees the country
Deshhit: How is the beheading squad being prepared?
45:38
Deshhit: How is the beheading squad being prepared?
Deshhit: Monsoon Mayhem -- Floods wreak havoc in many Indian states
8:27
Deshhit: Monsoon Mayhem -- Floods wreak havoc in many Indian states
Deshhit: Who will grant shelter to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa?
17:22
Deshhit: Who will grant shelter to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa?

Trending Videos

4:59
DNA: Why is the Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka's economic crisis?
3:39
DNA: Violence breaks out in Colombo after President Gotabaya flees the country
45:38
Deshhit: How is the beheading squad being prepared?
8:27
Deshhit: Monsoon Mayhem -- Floods wreak havoc in many Indian states
17:22
Deshhit: Who will grant shelter to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa?
DNA Video,Sri Lanka Economic Crisis,Sri Lanka crisis,sri lanka food crisis,crisis in sri lanka,economic crisis in sri lanka,sri lanka economic crisis explained,sri lanka financial crisis,sri lankan economy crisis,sri lanka economy crisis,sri lankan economic crisis,food crisis sri lanka,why sri lanka economic crisis,sri lanka latest news,Sri Lanka news,Sri Lanka News Today,srilanka economic crisis,Gotabaya Rajapaksa,big reason of sri lanka economic crisis,