DNA: UN report on condition of Uyghur Muslims in China
Today, in terms of religion, the population of Muslims in India is at number two, but still a section sees Islam in India in danger. Let us tell you that the UN has issued a report on the condition of Uyghur Muslims and in this report has strongly reprimanded China for the atrocities being committed on minorities.
