videoDetails

DNA: Watch Zee News special report from ground zero in Bangladesh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 21, 2024, 12:14 AM IST

Bangladesh is also following the footsteps of Pakistan. Like Pakistan, atrocities on minorities are going on in Bangladesh too. Bangladesh is also not far from becoming an Islamic State. Zee News has now reached Bangladesh to collect evidence of this. Watch the ground report