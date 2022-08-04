DNA: Why is China upset over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit?

Many American officials and members of the US Congress have gone to Taiwan even before the Speaker of the US Parliament, Nancy Pelosi, but why is China with Nancy's visit that it is even ready for war with America. In this report, watch the reason behind China's bewilderment over Nancy's visit.

| Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 01:37 AM IST

Many American officials and members of the US Congress have gone to Taiwan even before the Speaker of the US Parliament, Nancy Pelosi, but why is China with Nancy's visit that it is even ready for war with America. In this report, watch the reason behind China's bewilderment over Nancy's visit.