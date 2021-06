DNA: Wimbledon salutes scientists, laud their fight against COVID

An overwhelming picture has come out from the tennis court of Wimbledon, from which we can definitely learn a lot. Before the start of the tournament, the team of scientists who developed the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine was honored. On this occasion, people applauded continuously for 2 minutes and gave a standing ovation to the team of scientists. You must see this emotional sight.